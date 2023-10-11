Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2023: SILK, SNN, ILMN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) was retreating by more than 48% after it lowered its projections for full-year 2023 sales. The company said it now projects 2023 revenue to range from $170 million to $174 million.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) said it has opened a surgical innovation and training center in Munich, Germany, adding to its global network of nine academies across three continents. Smith & Nephew was down over 1% pre-bell.

Illumina (ILMN) will get a formal order Thursday from EU antitrust regulators to divest Grail, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person with direct knowledge of the matter. Illumina was advancing 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

