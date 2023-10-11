News & Insights

US Markets
SILK

Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2023: SILK, SNN, ILMN, XLV, IBB

October 11, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) was retreating by more than 48% after it lowered its projections for full-year 2023 sales. The company said it now projects 2023 revenue to range from $170 million to $174 million.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) said it has opened a surgical innovation and training center in Munich, Germany, adding to its global network of nine academies across three continents. Smith & Nephew was down over 1% pre-bell.

Illumina (ILMN) will get a formal order Thursday from EU antitrust regulators to divest Grail, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person with direct knowledge of the matter. Illumina was advancing 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SILK
SNN
ILMN
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.