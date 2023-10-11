Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2023: NVO, DVA, SHCR, COSM

Health care stocks fell Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) wased 0.1%.

In company news, dialysis service provider DaVita's (DVA) shares tumbled 19% after Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic drug showed early signs of efficacy in treating kidney failure in diabetic patients. Novo Nordisk rose 4.9%.

Sharecare (SHCR) jumped 26% after a board member submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to buy the digital health company for $1.35 to $1.80 per share in cash.

Cosmos Health (COSM) gained 13% after the company agreed to acquire drug repositioning and repurposing platform operator Cloudscreen in a cash-and-stock deal.

