Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2023: NTRB, DVA, NVO, SHCR, COSM

October 11, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In company news, Nutriband (NTRB) said its abuse deterrent buprenorphine product has the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $70 million to $130 million, based on a market assessment. Its shares jumped 1.9%.

Dialysis service provider DaVita's (DVA) shares tumbled 17% after Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic drug showed early signs of efficacy in treating kidney failure in diabetic patients. Novo Nordisk rose 6.1%.

Sharecare (SHCR) jumped 26% after a board member submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to buy the digital health company for $1.35 to $1.80 per share in cash.

Cosmos Health (COSM) gained 14% after the company agreed to acquire drug repositioning and repurposing platform operator Cloudscreen in a cash-and-stock deal.

