US Markets
DICE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2022: DICE, BHG, AMGN, WBA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were hanging on for modest gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, DICE Therapeutics (DICE) still was almost 60% higher late in Tuesday trading, easing from an 87% advance to a record high of $45.99 a share, after saying its DC-806 drug candidate showed a 43.7% mean reduction in the size and severity of psoriasis after four week compared with a 13.3% drop in patients who received a placebo during phase 1 testing. The company is expecting to begin a phase 2b trial of DC-806 during the first half of 2023.

Bright Health Group (BHG) surged over 26% after Tuesday reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022 at the midpoint of the range. It now expects to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in 2023, a year earlier than anticipated.

Amgen (AMGN) rose 5.8% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday raised its stock rating for the drug maker to overweight from equalweight and also increased its price target for Amgen shares by $22 to $279 apiece.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed 2.5% after Tuesday said it will acquire the 45% stake of the CareCentrix home health benefits management platform it doesn't already own for $392 million in a move the pharmacy retailer said will accelerate its transformation into a consumer-centric health care company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DICEBHGAMGNWBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular