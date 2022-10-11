Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2022: DICE, BHG, AMGN, WBA

Health care stocks were hanging on for modest gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, DICE Therapeutics (DICE) still was almost 60% higher late in Tuesday trading, easing from an 87% advance to a record high of $45.99 a share, after saying its DC-806 drug candidate showed a 43.7% mean reduction in the size and severity of psoriasis after four week compared with a 13.3% drop in patients who received a placebo during phase 1 testing. The company is expecting to begin a phase 2b trial of DC-806 during the first half of 2023.

Bright Health Group (BHG) surged over 26% after Tuesday reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022 at the midpoint of the range. It now expects to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in 2023, a year earlier than anticipated.

Amgen (AMGN) rose 5.8% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday raised its stock rating for the drug maker to overweight from equalweight and also increased its price target for Amgen shares by $22 to $279 apiece.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed 2.5% after Tuesday said it will acquire the 45% stake of the CareCentrix home health benefits management platform it doesn't already own for $392 million in a move the pharmacy retailer said will accelerate its transformation into a consumer-centric health care company.

