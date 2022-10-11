US Markets
DICE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2022: DICE, ALBO, SPNE, OFIX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both recently inactive.

DICE Therapeutics (DICE) rose 83% after saying DC-806, its potential oral therapy for psoriasis, showed a mean reduction in psoriasis area and severity index from baseline of 43.7%, compared with 13.3% in placebo, after four weeks of treatment in a portion of a phase 1 trial in patients with the disease.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) rose more than 11% in value a late-stage study assessing the safety and efficacy of bylvay in Alagille syndrome in patients from birth to early adulthood has met its primary endpoint of improvement in pruritus and its key secondary endpoint of reduction in serum bile acids.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) added more than 5% after the company and Orthofix Medical (OFIX) announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DICEALBOSPNEOFIXXLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular