Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2022: DICE, ALBO, SPNE, OFIX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both recently inactive.

DICE Therapeutics (DICE) rose 83% after saying DC-806, its potential oral therapy for psoriasis, showed a mean reduction in psoriasis area and severity index from baseline of 43.7%, compared with 13.3% in placebo, after four weeks of treatment in a portion of a phase 1 trial in patients with the disease.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) rose more than 11% in value a late-stage study assessing the safety and efficacy of bylvay in Alagille syndrome in patients from birth to early adulthood has met its primary endpoint of improvement in pruritus and its key secondary endpoint of reduction in serum bile acids.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) added more than 5% after the company and Orthofix Medical (OFIX) announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.