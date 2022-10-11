Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2022: BHG,AMGN,WBA

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.9%.

In company news, Bright Health Group (BHG) surged nearly 31% after Tuesday reaffirming its FY22 forecast expecting a non-GAAP net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of $500 million to $800 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $768.2 million loss this year by the health care insurance company. It also continues to see revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $6.8 billion to $7.1 billion, straddling the $6.87 billion analyst mean.

Amgen (AMGN) rose 6.3% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday raised its stock rating for the drug maker to overweight from equalweight and also increased its price target for Amgen shares by $22 to $279 apiece.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed 3.5% after Tuesday said it will acquire the 45% stake of the CareCentrix home health benefits management platform it doesn't already own for $392 million in a move the pharmacy retailer said will accelerate its transformation into a consumer-centric health care company. Walgreens paid $330 million in late August to buy its 55% share of CareCentrix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.