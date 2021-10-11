Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2021: PTGX, FLXN, PCRX, ADMS, SUPN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading lower premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.11%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.46%

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) was rallying past 88% as the US Food and Drug Administration lifted the full clinical hold on its rusfertide trials after it provided all information requested by the agency.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) was surging past 72% after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) for $8.50 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) was gaining over 72% in value after Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) agreed to acquire the company for up to $9.10 per share, or about $450 million in total, based on net sales of Gocovri, a therapy for Parkinson's disease patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.