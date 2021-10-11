Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2021: ADMS,SUPN,CCXI,PTGX

Health care stocks were little changed Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) slipped 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index advanced 0.7% in early afternoon trading.

In company news, Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) shares climbed as much as 75% after the company accepted a buyout offer from Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) valued at up to $450 million, with the buyers offering $8.10 in cash for each Adamas share, or about $400 million, plus up to $1 per share more based on sales for Adamas' Gocovri Parkinson's drug.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) climbed 8% after the biopharmaceuticals company named Rita Jain chief medical officer, and following upgrades at SVB Leerink and JPMorgan. Jain has been a ChemoCentryx director since March 2019 and was previously chief medical officer at Immunovant (IMVT) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) following stints at AbbVie (ABBV) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) climbed 90% after the US Food and Drug Administration lifted a full clinical hold on phase 2 testing of its rusfertide drug candidate in patients with excessive erythrocytosis and other diseases marked by iron overload.

