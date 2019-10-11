Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2019: GERN,ACRS,HEXO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index hanging on to a more than 1.1% gain in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 rose more than 1.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Geron (GERN) climbed 5.5% after the company said it has dosed the first patient in a phase III trial of its imetelstat drug candidate as a potential alternative therapy for patients with blood disorders resulting from bone marrow cells failing to mature into healthy blood cells. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is expected to have around 170 patients to determine whether imetelstat reduces the need for patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndrome to get blood transfusions.

In other sector news:

(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) rose more than 10% after the specialty drugmaker said it was selling the rights to its Rhofade 1% oxymetazoline hydrochloride topical cream and related intellectual property to privately-held dermatology firm EPI Health for an upfront payment of $35 million plus up to $20 million in milestone payments based on the sales of Rhofade-based medications reaching specified thresholds.

(-) HEXO Corp (HEXO) tumbled more than 6% after Roth Capital downgraded shares of the Canadian cannabis producer to neutral from buy and slashed its price target by $7 to $3 a share.

