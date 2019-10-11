US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/11/2019: ACRS, GERN, GILD, GLPG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.41%

PFE: +1.12%

ABT: +0.35%

MRK: +0.41%

AMGN: +0.16%

Health care majors were trading higher pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS), which was surging nearly 23% after saying it was selling the rights to its Rhofade 1% oxymetazoline hydrochloride topical cream and related intellectual property to privately-held dermatology firm EPI Health for up to $55 million in upfront and future cash payments.

(+) Geron (GERN) said the first patient has been dosed in the IMerge phase 3 trial to evaluate imetelstat as a potential alternative for patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) -- blood disorders that develop because bone marrow cells do not mature into healthy blood cells. Geron was recently gaining more than 3%.

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Galapagos (GLPG) said 52-week data from two phase 3 trials of filgotinib for moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis are consistent with and support the efficacy, safety and tolerability profiles demonstrated in the week-12 and week-24 analyses. Both companies were higher in recent trading.

