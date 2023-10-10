Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2023: VTYX, NSTG, ATHX, MAIA

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.8%.

In company news, Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) shares slumped 24%. Evercore ISI cut its price target on the company to $47 from $65 while maintaining its outperform rating. Oppenheimer also lowered its price objective on Ventyx to $56 from $57 and kept the outperform rating.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) said it expects Q3 revenue of more than $48 million, which would represent growth of more than 60% from a year earlier and top its guidance of $45 million to $47 million. Its shares jumped almost 23%.

Athersys (ATHX) shares tumbled 56% after it said it's exploring options and may file for bankruptcy protection if it fails to enter into a strategic deal or get adequate financing.

Maia Biotechnology (MAIA) said it's accelerating patient enrollment for a phase 2 trial assessing Thio combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in people with lung cancer after "encouraging efficacy observed in dosed patients." Its shares rose almost 3%.

