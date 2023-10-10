Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2023: NSTG, ATHX, MAIA

Health care stocks climbed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 1%.

In company news, NanoString Technologies (NSTG) said it expects Q3 revenue of more than $48 million, which would represent growth of more than 60% from a year earlier and top its guidance of $45 million to $47 million. Its shares jumped 27%.

Athersys (ATHX) shares tumbled 50% after it said it's exploring options and expects to file for bankruptcy protection if it fails to enter into a strategic deal or get adequate financing.

Maia Biotechnology (MAIA) said it's accelerating patient enrollment for a phase 2 trial assessing Thio combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in people with lung cancer after "encouraging efficacy observed in dosed patients." Its shares rose 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.