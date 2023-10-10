News & Insights

US Markets
AKRO

Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2023: AKRO, OCGN, NEOG, XLV, IBB

October 10, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) each recently inactive.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) said a phase 2b study of efruxifermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of fatty liver disease, showed that 22% to 24% of patients improved fibrosis by at least one stage, compared with 14% for placebo after 36 weeks. Akero Therapeutics was retreating by over 59% in recent premarket activity.

Ocugen (OCGN) was more than 9% higher after saying its OCU500 mucosal vaccine candidate has been selected by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as part of clinical trials assessing several early-stage vaccine candidates.

Neogen (NEOG) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $0.16 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKRO
OCGN
NEOG
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.