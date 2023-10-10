Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2023: AKRO, OCGN, NEOG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) each recently inactive.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) said a phase 2b study of efruxifermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of fatty liver disease, showed that 22% to 24% of patients improved fibrosis by at least one stage, compared with 14% for placebo after 36 weeks. Akero Therapeutics was retreating by over 59% in recent premarket activity.

Ocugen (OCGN) was more than 9% higher after saying its OCU500 mucosal vaccine candidate has been selected by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as part of clinical trials assessing several early-stage vaccine candidates.

Neogen (NEOG) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $0.16 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

