Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2022: SCPH,PRCT,TLRY,TLRY.TO,IMUX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declined by 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also down 0.3%.

In company news, scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) slumped nearly 20% after the specialty drug maker Monday said it signed a binding term sheet for a $100 million secured debt facility with Oaktree Capital Management. The loan agreement will provide the company with $50 million as soon as the contracts are finalized, with the remaining $50 million available in two $25 million installments as it meets certain commercial milestones.

Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) retreated 0.7% after the surgical robotics company said Monday it has negotiated a five-year, $52 million term loan it used to retire its existing $50 million debt facility. The new loan with CIBC Innovation Banking includes a three-year interest-only feature that can be extended to 48 months, the company said.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) fell 3.7% this afternoon, giving back a more than 3% morning advance that followed Cantor Fitzgerald raising its price target by $0.35 to $4.50 per share and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

To the upside, Immunic (IMUX) rose more than 55% after the immuno-therapies company announced a $60 million private investment in public equity funding deal with a group of new and existing accredited investors consisting of nearly 13.8 million common shares or pre-funded warrants priced at $4.35 apiece.

