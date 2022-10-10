US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2022: IMUX, MRK, GTHX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was rising nearly 0.1% recently.

Immunic (IMUX) was gaining over 36% in value after saying it signed an agreement to sell about 8.7 million shares at $4.35 each and pre-funded warrants to buy up to about 5.1 million shares at $4.34 per pre-funded warrant share for expected gross proceeds of about $60 million.

Merck (MRK) was up more than 2% after saying a phase 3 trial of sotatercept added to stable background therapy to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension met its primary efficacy outcome measure in adults, showing "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in six-minute walk distance from baseline at week 24.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) was 0.7% higher after saying the last patient has been randomized in a phase 3 clinical trial of trilaciclib in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer receiving chemotherapy.

