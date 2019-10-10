Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2019: RARX, HEXO, PHG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.55%

PFE: +0.14%

ABT: -0.01%

MRK: -0.53%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX), which was surging more than 100% after it agreed to be acquired by UCB, a Belgian biopharmaceutical company, in a deal that has a total transaction value of approximately $2.1 billion.

(-) Hexo (HEXO) was retreating by more than 16% after the cannabis company unveiled lower-than-expected preliminary revenue for the fiscal Q4 and full-year periods, and revoked its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook of $400 million.

(-) Philips N.V (PHG) was more than 8% lower as it warned that it will miss its 2019 target for improvement in profit margin.

