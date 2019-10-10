Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2019: IONS,RETA,ABBV,RARX,CGC,WEED.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.17%

PFE +0.21%

ABT +0.87%

MRK -0.48%

AMGN +0.88%

Health care stocks continue to post modest gains shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index resisted the late slide for many sectors, climbing over 1.2% in late trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) rose over 3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo increased its price target for the genetic medicines company by 33.3% over its previous forecast to $120 a share and reiterated its outperform investment rating for Ionis' stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) more than doubled in price on Thursday, rising 101%, after agreeing to a $2.1 billion buyout offer from Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB. Under terms of the proposed transaction, UCB will pay $48 in cash for each Ra Pharma share, or more than double Wednesday's closing price.

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) jumped 13% on Thursday after the specialty drugmaker reacquired development and commercialization rights for its proprietary Nrf2 activator product platform from AbbVie (ABBV) for $330 million in cash, consisting of a $75 million upfront payment in 2019 and the remainder payable in Q2 2020 and Q4 2021. AbbVie also will receive low single-digit, tiered royalties from worldwide sales of omaveloxolone and certain next-generation Nrf2 activators but no royalties on bardoxolone.

(-) Canopy Growth (CGC) dropped 10.5% after David Klein, the current chief financial officer at beer and liquor company Constellation Brands (STZ), was named board chairman at the Canadian cannabis company, effective immediately, succeeding interim chairman John Bell. The move follows Constellation - which invested $5 billion in Canopy last year and earlier this month reported a $500 million loss on that investment - three months ago ousting Canopy founder and co-chief executive Bruce Linton.

