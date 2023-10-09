Health Care Sector Update for 10/09/2023: MRTX, BMY, WBA, ME

Health care stocks were down Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 0.6%.

In corporate news, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) in a deal worth up to roughly $5.8 billion. Mirati shares fell about 4.7% and Bristol-Myers Squibb was down 0.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) employees are planning a walkout from Monday to Wednesday, to protest working conditions, CNN reported late Friday, citing an anonymous organizer. Walgreens shares were rising 1.3%.

23andMe (ME) said Friday that certain customer profile information from its DNA Relatives feature has been compromised and compiled without the account users' consent. Its shares tumbled 5.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.