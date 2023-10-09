Health Care Sector Update for 10/09/2023: ILMN, BMY, MRTX, WBA, ME

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 0.3%.

In corporate news, Illumina (ILMN) could once again be in the crosshairs of EU regulators after the Financial Times reported Monday that authorities planned to order the company to sell Grail for failing to secure the bloc's approval before buying the cancer diagnostic developer. Illumina shares fell 1.6%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) in a deal worth up to roughly $5.8 billion. Mirati shares fell about 5% and Bristol-Myers Squibb was down 0.2%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) employees are planning a walkout from Monday to Wednesday, to protest working conditions, CNN reported late Friday, citing an anonymous organizer. Walgreens shares were rising almost 2%.

23andMe (ME) said Friday that certain customer profile information from its DNA Relatives feature has been compromised and compiled without the account users' consent. Its shares tumbled over 6%.

