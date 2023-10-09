Health Care Sector Update for 10/09/2023: ALNY, OKYO, BMY, MRTX, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.6% lower recently.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was falling more than 5% after saying it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration, rejecting a supplemental new drug application of patisiran.

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) said it submitted an investigational new drug application to the US FDA for OK-101 to potentially treat neuropathic corneal pain. OKYO Pharma was declining by over 6% pre-bell.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said it has entered into a definitive deal to acquire Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) in a deal worth up to $5.8 billion. Mirati Therapeutics was 5% lower in recent premarket activity.

