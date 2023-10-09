News & Insights

US Markets
ALNY

Health Care Sector Update for 10/09/2023: ALNY, OKYO, BMY, MRTX, IBB, XLV

October 09, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.6% lower recently.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was falling more than 5% after saying it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration, rejecting a supplemental new drug application of patisiran.

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) said it submitted an investigational new drug application to the US FDA for OK-101 to potentially treat neuropathic corneal pain. OKYO Pharma was declining by over 6% pre-bell.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said it has entered into a definitive deal to acquire Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) in a deal worth up to $5.8 billion. Mirati Therapeutics was 5% lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALNY
OKYO
BMY
MRTX
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.