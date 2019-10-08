Health Care Sector Update for 10/08/2019: ZSAN,NKTR,QGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.27%

PFE -0.38%

ABT -2.10%

MRK -0.46%

AMGN -0.19%

Health care stocks were retreating Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling more than 1.2% in afternoon trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 1.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 1.4% decline.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) was fractionally lower after the drugmaker Tuesday named Steven Lo to be its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 21, and succeeding John Walker who is continuing as board chairman. Lo joins Zosano from Puma Biotechnology where he was chief commercial officer.

In other sector news:

(-) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) dropped 11% after Goldman Sach slashed its investment rating on the specialty drugmaker to sell from buy previously and also cut its price target on the company's stock by $38 to $16 a share.

(-) Qiagen (QGEN) fell 21% on Tuesday after the diagnostics company lowered its growth forecast for Q3 sales to 3% from a prior range expecting between 4% to 5% growth, blaming significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company also said board chairman and CEO Peer Schatz was stepping down after 27 years and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Thierry Bernard, the head of its molecular diagnostics business unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.