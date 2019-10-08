Health Care Sector Update for 10/08/2019: QGEN, HAIR, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.36%

ABT: -0.79%

MRK: -0.10%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Qiagen (QGEN), which was down more than 18% after saying it now expects preliminary net sales growth of about 3% in Q3 compared to the outlook for about 4%-5% growth, due to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. Separately, the company said its CEO and chairman Peer Schatz has decided to step down after 27 years and it has named Thierry Bernard, head of Molecular Diagnostics Business Area, as interim CEO.

(-) Restoration Robotics (HAIR) was declining by more than 7% after its stockholders approved the company's merger and reorganization agreement with its subsidiary Radiant Merger Sub and Venus Concept.

In other sector news:

(-) Novartis (NVS) said the Beovu injection has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in treating wet age-related macular degeneration. Novartis was retreating in recent trading.

