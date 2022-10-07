Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2022: TLRY,TLRY.TO,CANO,DXCM

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Tilray Brands (TLRY) dropped over 17% after the medical marijuana company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended August 31, improving on a $0.13 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share loss. Revenue fell 8.8% from year-ago levels to $153.2 million, also trailing the $156.9 million analyst mean.

Cano Health (CANO) climbed 6.1% after a Bloomberg report that the primary care chain was in exclusive talks with CVS Health (CVS) about a potential takeover. The Wall Street Journal previously said CVS and Humana (HUM) have been considering making offers for Cano in a bid to bolster their primary-care operations, with Humana holding a right of first refusal on any sale under a 2019 agreement with Cano. CVS was sinking 9.8% this afternoon while Humana shares were fractionally higher.

Dexcom (DXCM) rose 9.5% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the medical device firm by $10 to $120 and reiterated its overweight stock rating, joining Stifel, which also increased its price target for Dexcom shares by $8 to $120 while keeping its buy rating for the continuous glucose monitors company.

