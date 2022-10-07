Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2022: PRTC, TKTR, TLRY, TLRY.TO, CANO, DXCM

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, PureTech Health (PRTC) slumped almost 21% after the biotherapeutics company Friday confirmed it has "exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals" with NektarTherapeutics (NKTR) over a potential deal that may include acquiring its share capital. Talks were continuing, PureTech said in a regulatory filing, although it cautioned that there could "be no certainty that any firm offer will be made. Nektar was 3.9% higher in late trade.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) dropped nearly 19% after the medical marijuana company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended August 31, improving on a $0.13 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share loss. Revenue fell 8.8% from year-ago levels to $153.2 million, also trailing the $156.9 million analyst mean.

Among gainers, Cano Health (CANO) climbed 9% after Bloomberg reported that the primary care chain was in exclusive talks with CVS Health (CVS) about a potential takeover. The Wall Street Journal previously said CVS and Humana (HUM) have been considering making offers for Cano in a bid to bolster their primary-care operations, with Humana holding a right of first refusal on any sale under a 2019 agreement with Cano. CVS was sinking over 10% this afternoon while Humana shares were nearly 1% higher.

Dexcom (DXCM) rose over 7% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the medical device firm by $10 to $120 and reiterated its overweight stock rating, joining Stifel, which also increased its price target for Dexcom shares by $8 to $120 while keeping its buy rating for the continuous glucose monitors company.

