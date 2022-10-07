Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2022: CVS, ALLO, ALNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping past 1% recently.

CVS Health (CVS) was declining 4.8% after saying it expects the percentage of Aetna Medicare Advantage members in 4+ Star plans to drop to 21% in 2024 from its current 87% after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services cut its rating of the company's Aetna National PPO to 3.5 stars from 4.5 stars.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) was 3.7% higher after saying it has started a mid-stage trial of ALLO-501A in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was 0.8% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved a label expansion for its Oxlumo therapeutic, now indicated for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 in pediatric and adult patients.

