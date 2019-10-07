Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2019: RTTR,SNNA,AEZS,AEZS.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.24%

PFE +0.58%

ABT -0.39%

MRK -0.36%

AMGN +1.22%

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed, with the NYSE Health Care Index up fractionally while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 slipped slightly as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) jumped 50% after Monday saying it was evaluating its strategic alternatives in a bid to increase shareholder value and has hired AGP/Alliance Global Partners to assist with the process as its financial advisor. The specialty drugmaker said the options under consideration could include a potential acquisition, merger, reverse merger or some other type of business combination in addition to the sale of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions.

In other sector news:

(+) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) climbed 21% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its SNA-001 topical pre-treatment for removing unwanted light hair using standard laser devices. The agency's 510(k) notification clears Sienna to begin commercial sales of SNA-001 for use with a 810 nano-meter diode laser.

(-) Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) declined almost 2% on Monday after the drugmaker late Friday said it has selected Klaus Paulini to be its new CEO, effective immediately. Paulini succeeds Michael Ward and previously had a key role in the formation of the company's Aeterna Zentaris GmbH unit in Germany following its spinoff from ASTA Medica.

