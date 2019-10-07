US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2019: JNJ, ABT, PFE, MRK, AMGN, MREO, XENT, CAPR

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.16%

PFE: -0.19%

ABT: +0.01%

MRK: -0.19%

AMGN: Flat

Most health care giants were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO), which was trading 10% higher after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to navicixizumab to treat ovarian, peritoneal or fallopian-tube cancer in patients who have received at least three prior therapies including bevacizumab.

(-) Intersect ENT (XENT), which was down more than 13% pre-bell after the company posted unuccessful results on a study of it drug-coated sinus balloon dilating the frontal sinus ostium to lower post-balloon dilation edema through the localized delivery of steroid directly to dilated tissue.

(-) Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) was 16% lower after reporting additional positive six-month interim data from HOPE-2, its ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of its lead investigational product, CAP-1002, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

