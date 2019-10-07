Health Care Sector Update for 10/07/2019: CNAT,NVS,RTTR,SNNA,AEZS,AEZS.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks lost ground shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index (^NYP) recording a 0.1% decline in late-afternoon trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 (XLV) were down just over 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index (^NBI) was climbing 0.12%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) rose over 9% after late Friday saying it has terminated its collaboration and license agreement with Novartis (NVS) that provided the larger drugmaker with exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize Conatus' emricasan drug candidate to treat various liver conditions. Under terms of the Sept. 30 agreement, all rights associated with emricasan have reverted to Conatus, which is currently winding down phase IIb testing of the investigational drug, although the companies will continue to share trial costs through the end of the year.

In other sector news:

(+) Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) jumped 45% after Monday saying it was evaluating its strategic alternatives in a bid to increase shareholder value and has hired AGP/Alliance Global Partners to assist with the process as its financial advisor. The specialty drugmaker said the options under consideration could include a potential acquisition, merger, reverse merger or some other type of business combination in addition to the sale of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions.

(+) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) climbed almost 24% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its SNA-001 topical pre-treatment for removing unwanted light hair using standard laser devices. The agency's 510(k) notification clears Sienna to begin commercial sales of SNA-001 for use with a 810 nano-meter diode laser.

(-) Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) declined about 1.5% on Monday after the drugmaker late Friday said it has selected Klaus Paulini to be its new CEO, effective immediately. Paulini succeeds Michael Ward and previously had a key role in the formation of the company's Aeterna Zentaris GmbH unit in Germany following its spinoff from ASTA Medica.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.