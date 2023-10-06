News & Insights

US Markets
PHG

Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PHG, REGN, ARQT, XLV, IBB

October 06, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.5% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Koninklijke Philips (PHG) was over 9% lower after saying it has agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration's recommendations to implement additional testing on certain Respironics ventilators and related devices.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was slightly declining after saying it expects to log a charge of about $100 million on a pretax basis in its Q3 financial results that will negatively affect its adjusted earnings by about $0.78 per diluted share. The charge is mainly related to a development milestone payment, the company said.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was up more than 3% after saying its supplemental new drug application to expand the indication of Zoryve cream for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, a skin disease, to children between the age of six to 11 years has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG
REGN
ARQT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.