Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PHG, REGN, ARQT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.5% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Koninklijke Philips (PHG) was over 9% lower after saying it has agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration's recommendations to implement additional testing on certain Respironics ventilators and related devices.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was slightly declining after saying it expects to log a charge of about $100 million on a pretax basis in its Q3 financial results that will negatively affect its adjusted earnings by about $0.78 per diluted share. The charge is mainly related to a development milestone payment, the company said.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was up more than 3% after saying its supplemental new drug application to expand the indication of Zoryve cream for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, a skin disease, to children between the age of six to 11 years has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

