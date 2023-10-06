Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PHG, BXRX, PTCT

Health care stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Royal Philips (PHG) shares dropped more than 7% after the US Food and Drug Administration said it remained "unsatisfied" with the status of the company's previous recall of some sleep and respiratory care products.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) appointed Natalie McAndrew as interim chief financial officer, starting Oct. 9. Its shares tumbled over 11%.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares fell 2.8% after Truist Securities downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a price target of $25.

