Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2023: PHG, BXRX, PTCT

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon,with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.9%.

In company news, Royal Philips' (PHG) shares dropped 7.1% after the US Food and Drug Administration said it remained "unsatisfied" with the status of the company's previous recall of some sleep and respiratory care products.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) appointed Natalie McAndrew as interim chief financial officer, starting Oct. 9. Its shares tumbled 10%.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares fell 3.2% after Truist Securities downgraded its rating to hold from buy with a price target of $25.

