Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2022: PRVB, SNY, VRAY, ANGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) 0.44% lower recently.

Provention Bio (PRVB) shares were gaining more than 15% after the company said it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for its investigational drug currently under US Food and Drug Administration review for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

ViewRay (VRAY) stock was up more than 2% after the company announced it was selected to provide its MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System to SUNY Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse, New York for use in pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, breast, and oligometastatic cancer therapies.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) shares were shedding nearly 12% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a $0.02 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

