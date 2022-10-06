Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2022: APLT, ANGO, REVB

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both dropping 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.5%.

In company news, AngioDynamics (ANGO) fell over 20% after the medical, surgical and diagnostic devices company saw its fiscal Q1 loss widen to $0.06 per share compared with a $0.02 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share net loss for the three months ended Aug. 31. Net sales grew by 5.8% year-over-year to $81.5 million but also lagged the $83.4 million analyst mean.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) slumped Thursday, at one point sinking nearly 34% to a record low share price of $0.63, after saying its AT-007 drug candidate has not yet reached statistical significance compared with a placebo during phase 3 testing in children with Classic Galactosemia, a disorder that affects how the body processes a simple sugar called galactose.

To the upside, Revelation Biosciences (REVB) rose more than 14% after announcing an exclusive global licensing deal with Vanderbilt University to further develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, which has been shown during preclinical studies to significantly reduce the duration and severity of infections.

