Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2021: TAK, FDMT, TSHA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading lower premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.65% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 0.9%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was slipping nearly 8% after saying it has suspended its mid-stage trials of its oral orexin agonist TAK-994 following a safety signal. The company said it will assess the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and determine the next steps while the program is suspended.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) was gaining more than 3% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the investigational new drug application for 4D-150 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, paving the way for its phase 1/2 clinical trial that will be conducted before the end of the year.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) was rallying past 8% amid a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of various securities totaling up to $350 million.

