US Markets
TAK

Health Care Sector Update for 10/06/2021: TAK, FDMT, TSHA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were trading lower premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.65% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 0.9%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was slipping nearly 8% after saying it has suspended its mid-stage trials of its oral orexin agonist TAK-994 following a safety signal. The company said it will assess the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and determine the next steps while the program is suspended.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) was gaining more than 3% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the investigational new drug application for 4D-150 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, paving the way for its phase 1/2 clinical trial that will be conducted before the end of the year.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) was rallying past 8% amid a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of various securities totaling up to $350 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAK FDMT TSHA XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular