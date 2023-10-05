Health Care Sector Update for 10/05/2023: ORTX, IMVT, GSK

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) shares soared almost 98% after the company said that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Japan's Kyowa Kirin for $16 per American depositary share in cash, or about $387.4 million.

Immunovant (IMVT) rose past 4%. Roivant Sciences (ROIV) bought shares in the company to maintain a majority holding.

GSK (GSK) said it plans to sell 270 million shares in Haleon (HLN), equal to about 2.9% of the issued share capital of its former consumer-health business. Haleon was down 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.