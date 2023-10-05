News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/05/2023: ORTX, CALT, MXCT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down pre-bell Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.9% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping by 0.2%.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) was rallying by more than 97% after announcing a deal to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical firm Kyowa Kirin for at least $16 per American depositary share in cash, or about $387.4 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was up over 4% after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has backed the application of setanaxib for orphan drug designation to treat Alport syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by kidney disease and loss of hearing.

MaxCyte (MXCT) was down more than 21% after saying its revenue will now likely be in the range of about $34 million to $36 million for the full year 2023, lower than previously expected.

