Health Care Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CLNN, ORTX, IMVT, HLN, GSK

October 05, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Clene (CLNN) shares jumped 11% after the company said it was awarded through its subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine a $45.1 million government grant to fund a program for its investigational drug CNM-Au8 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) shares almost doubled after the company said that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Japan's Kyowa Kirin for $16 per American depositary share in cash, or about $387.4 million.

Immunovant (IMVT) rose past 7.5%. Roivant Sciences (ROIV) bought shares in the company to maintain a majority holding.

GSK (GSK) said it plans to sell 270 million shares in Haleon (HLN), equal to about 2.9% of the issued share capital of its former consumer-health business. Haleon was down 0.4%.

