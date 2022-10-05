Health Care Sector Update for 10/05/2022: EIGR, TAK, ATAI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.9% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.9% lower recently.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) was almost 8% lower after saying it will not file an emergency use authorization application of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, following feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said the FDA has accepted for review a supplemental biologics license application for a broadened use of Takhzyro to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema, a rare genetic disorder, in children two years of age to less than 12 years. Shares of Takeda slipped past 1%.

Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) said it has dosed the first subject in its early-stage single-ascending dose trial of VLS-01 for treatment-resistant depression. Shares of the company were recently down more than 2%.

