Health Care Sector Update for 10/05/2021: TSHA, UBX, UPH, JNJ

Health care stocks were mixed in the lead up to Tuesday's opening bell. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was up 0.4% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has submitted additional data on its COVID-19 booster shot for individuals 18 years old and older to the US Food and Drug Administration. JNJ shares was fractionally higher in recent premarket activity.

In other company news, Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) formed a research partnership with UT Southwestern and obtained an exclusive option to license global rights to an AAV9 gene therapy replacement program for treating CLN7 disease. TSHA shares were up 1.2%.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) was 0.7% higher after 12-week data from a phase 1 safety trial of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration showed "strong and sustained responses."

UpHealth (UPH) fell 35% after the company priced a public offering of 23 million common shares at $1.75 apiece for expected gross proceeds of about $40.3 million.

