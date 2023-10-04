Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2023: VVOS, IKT, KA

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% softer.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was fractionally lower.

In company news, Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) shares soared 107% after the firm said it has signed two agreements with Ormco and On Demand Orthodontist to provide aligners.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) shares fell about 29%. The company said that risvodetinib, its potential treatment for multiple system atrophy, has received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Kineta (KA) said it has priced a registered direct offering of 890,208 shares at $3.37 apiece. Its shares plunged about 14%.

