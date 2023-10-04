News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2023: SLGC, LAB, SYBX, TAK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher recently.

Standard BioTools (LAB) and SomaLogic (SLGC) said that they have signed a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger. SomaLogic was over 6% higher pre-bell.

Synlogic (SYBX) was up more than 4% after saying it closed its underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of about $21 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said a World Health Organization's advisory panel recommended the introduction of the company's dengue tetravalent vaccine Qdenga in areas with high disease burden and high transmission intensity in children aged six to 16 years. Takeda Pharmaceutical was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

