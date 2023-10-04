News & Insights

NUVL

Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2023: NUVL, VVOS, IKT, KA

October 04, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Nuvalent (NUVL) shares surged 35% after the company said it was "strongly encouraged" by preliminary data of the phase 1 dose-escalation segment of the phase 1/2 trial of NVL-655 for lung cancer and solid tumors.

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) shares soared 68% after the company said it signed agreements with Ormco and On Demand Orthodontist to provide aligners.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) shares fell 26%. The company said that risvodetinib, its potential treatment for multiple system atrophy, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Kineta (KA) said it has priced a registered direct offering of about 890,000 shares at $3.37 apiece. Its shares fell 8.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

