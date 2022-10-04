Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2022: RCKT,GBS,IMVT,KALV

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.6%.

In company news, Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) rallied Tuesday, climbing nearly 12%, after overnight pricing a $100.3 million public offering of 6.8 million common shares at $14.75 per share, or 4.8% under its last closing price.

Immunovant (IMVT) gained almost 24% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $75 million public offering of 12.5 million shares at $6 apiece, with the deal attracting Logos Capital, Deep Track Capital and Frazier Life Sciences as investors.

GBS (GBS) sped nearly 33% higher after the biosensor diagnostics company Tuesday announced its purchase of privately held Intelligent Fingerprinting, which has developed a proprietary drug screening system that analyzes sweat from fingerprints to screen for drug use. Under terms of the deal, GBS has issued nearly 3 million shares as well as almost 2.4 million series C preferred shares convertible into three shares of GBS common stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) was slumping over 59%, staying within close range of a new record low of $6.13 a share that followed the company terminating phase 2 testing of its KVD824 drug candidate after observing elevated liver enzyme levels in seven of the 33 patients participating in the trial of the prospective treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.