Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2022: KALV, DNA, VYGR, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing nearly 2%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) was shedding over 51% in value after saying it has terminated the phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824 in preventing hereditary angioedema attacks based on observed liver enzyme elevations in multiple patients under the trial.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) was advancing by nearly 5% after saying it has acquired French biotechnology company Altar. The financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) was up nearly 5% after saying Pfizer (PFE) has executed an option to license a new adeno-associated virus capsid produced by its Tracer discovery platform for a potential gene therapy to treat an undisclosed rare neurologic disease.

