Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2019: SRPT,ACOR,OVID

Health care stocks were outpacing Friday's broader markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising over 1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 1.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) rose 8% on Friday after saying three youths with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E showed "consistent functional improvement" over baseline levels nine months after receiving the company's investigational SRP-9003 gene therapy. Sarepta is now planning to test one higher dose of SRP-9003 in LGMD2E patients, select a clinical dose and then advance the therapy "as rapidly as possible," CEO Doug Ingram said.

In other sector news:

(+) Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) climbed 2.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has secured additional managed care agreements for its Inbrija medication at both the national and regional levels, increasing commercial coverage of the Parkinson's disease drug to about 66% and around Medicare plans.

(-) Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) dropped over 26% after pricing a pair of concurrent public offerings, selling 9 million shares of its common stock at $2.50 apiece and 4,000 shares of its non-voting series A convertible preferred stock at $2500 each and generating around $32.5 million in gross proceeds.

