Health Care Sector Update for 10/04/2019: SDC,SRPT,ACOR,OVID

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.87%

PFE +1.27%

ABT +0.99%

MRK +2.71%

AMGN +1.31%

Health care stocks extended their mid-day gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index Friday rising almost 1.3% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just under 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Smile Direct Club (SDC) was ahead more than 7% after refuting claims challenging the safety and legitimacy of the company's teledentistry platform by dental trade groups and in a new federal class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Nashville, arguing the accusations have no factual basis and lack scientific or medical justification.

In other sector news:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) rose 8% on Friday after saying three youths with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E showed "consistent functional improvement" over baseline levels nine months after receiving the company's investigational SRP-9003 gene therapy. Sarepta is now planning to test one higher dose of SRP-9003 in LGMD2E patients, select a clinical dose and then advance the therapy "as rapidly as possible," CEO Doug Ingram said.

(+) Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) climbed more than 3% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has secured additional managed care agreements for its Inbrija medication at both the national and regional levels, increasing commercial coverage of the Parkinson's disease drug to about 66% and around Medicare plans.

(-) Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) dropped 25% after pricing a pair of concurrent public offerings, selling 9 million shares of its common stock at $2.50 apiece and 4,000 shares of its non-voting series A convertible preferred stock at $2500 each and generating around $32.5 million in gross proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.