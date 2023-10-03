Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2023: PNT, LLY, JNJ, AMGN

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.2%.

In company news, Point Biopharma (PNT) shares soared 85%. Eli Lilly (LLY) on Tuesday agreed to buy the radiopharmaceutical company for $1.4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won a favorable decision from a New Jersey appeals court, which overturned a $223.8 million verdict against the company in a trial over four plaintiffs' allegations that they developed cancer from being exposed to its talc powder products, Reuters reported Tuesday. Its shares were down 0.2%.

Amgen (AMGN) fell 1.8% after the US Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers raised concerns over the adequacy of the company's phase 3 trial of Lumakras to support claims of effectiveness of the lung cancer drug.

