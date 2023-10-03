Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2023: PNT, LLY, BHVN, SLNO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining by 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently down 0.5%.

POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) was up more than 84% amid a $1.4 billion acquisition deal with Eli Lilly (LLY). The companies signed a definitive agreement for Eli Lilly to acquire POINT Biopharma for $12.50 per share in cash.

Biohaven (BHVN) was shedding over 6% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 10.2 million common shares at $22 each for gross proceeds of $225 million.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) was over 1% lower after it closed a public offering of 3.45 million shares at $20 apiece with gross proceeds of $69 million.

