Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2023: ALXO, JNJ, PNT, LLY, SDC

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, ALX Oncology (ALXO) shares jumped 61%. The firm reported "positive" interim phase 2 data from a trial assessing evorpacept combined with other drugs to treat patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropped 52%, extending recent losses, after the company said late Friday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Point Biopharma (PNT) shares soared 85%. Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy the radiopharmaceutical company for $1.4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won a favorable decision from a New Jersey appeals court, which overturned a $223.8 million verdict against the company in a trial over four plaintiffs' allegations that they developed cancer from being exposed to its talc powder products, Reuters reported Tuesday. Its shares were slightly higher.

