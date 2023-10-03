News & Insights

US Markets
ALXO

Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2023: ALXO, JNJ, PNT, LLY, SDC

October 03, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, ALX Oncology (ALXO) shares jumped 61%. The firm reported "positive" interim phase 2 data from a trial assessing evorpacept combined with other drugs to treat patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropped 52%, extending recent losses, after the company said late Friday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Point Biopharma (PNT) shares soared 85%. Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy the radiopharmaceutical company for $1.4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won a favorable decision from a New Jersey appeals court, which overturned a $223.8 million verdict against the company in a trial over four plaintiffs' allegations that they developed cancer from being exposed to its talc powder products, Reuters reported Tuesday. Its shares were slightly higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALXO
JNJ
PNT
LLY
SDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.