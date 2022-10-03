Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2022: LOGC, AZN, MYOV, AXSM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently up more than 1%.

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) was surging past 644% after Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, a unit of the UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN), said it has agreed to acquire the company. Alexion, through a subsidiary, will commence a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of LogicBio for $2.07 per share.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) was rallying by more than 31% after saying its special committee of independent directors has rejected a preliminary non-binding takeover offer as it "significantly undervalues" the company.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was up more than 6% after saying Sunosi met the primary endpoint of improving cognitive function compared with placebo in a clinical study in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness linked to obstructive sleep apnea.

